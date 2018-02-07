By Trend

Azerbaijan’s flag has been raised in the Olympic Village in Pyeongchang county in South Korea, where the 2018 Winter Olympics will be held.

The flag of Azerbaijan is among the flags of 92 countries that will participate in the Olympics.

At the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics to be held on February 9, Patrick Brachner, representing Azerbaijan in men’s slalom and giant slalom events, will be the country’s flag bearer.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will end on February 25.

---

