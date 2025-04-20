Iranian MP claims US accepted all demands
Member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Mohammad Mehdi Shahriari, alleged on Sunday that the United States agreed to all Iranian demands during the latest round of indirect negotiations on a nuclear deal held in Rome on Saturday, Azernews reports.
"Our negotiating team said whatever we asked for, the Americans accepted," Iranian media reported Shahriari as saying. According to Iran International, he added that Tehran has been negotiating with US President Donald Trump's team over the last two years, during Trump's presidential campaign. "During these meetings, the other side only raised the nuclear issue," Shahriari claimed.
