Pakistan and Qatar agree on joint strategy to combat drug trafficking

20 April 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to adopt a joint strategy for enhanced cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking, marking a key development following ongoing discussions under the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) framework, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

The agreement was reached during a high-level meeting at the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) headquarters in Islamabad, where a delegation from Qatar’s General Directorate of Drugs received a comprehensive briefing on Pakistan’s counter-narcotics efforts, Express News reported.

Both sides held detailed talks on mutual areas of interest, reiterating their shared commitment to tackling drug-related crime through intelligence sharing and operational collaboration.

The Qatari delegation also visited Islamabad International Airport as part of a broader assessment of Pakistan’s technical infrastructure.

Qatari officials expressed readiness to support Pakistan in enhancing its operational capabilities.

The engagement is part of Pakistan’s broader effort to forge long-term regional partnerships aimed at stemming the flow of narcotics.

Officials described the dialogue as a “constructive step” towards institutionalising cooperation across borders.

The ANF said the talks reflect a mutual understanding that regional threats require coordinated responses, especially in the face of evolving smuggling networks.

Further engagements are expected in the months ahead.