Astana hosts second Central Asian Media Forum

16 April 2025 19:36 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation from Azerbaijan, led by Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, is participating in the second Central Asian Media Forum, which has commenced in Astana, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

Organized by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information, the event is held under the theme “Central Asia in the Era of Global Challenges: Media as a Tool for Strategic Development.”

Speaking at a panel session titled “Central Asian Media: New Growth Points and Cooperation,” Ahmad Ismayilov highlighted the rapid transformation of the media landscape driven by current geopolitical dynamics. He noted that the media plays a critical role in shaping public opinion, influencing political discourse, and managing socio-political processes.

Ismayilov emphasized the importance of advancing media literacy, promoting ethical journalism, and enhancing regional media cooperation to effectively address global challenges and build societal resilience against disinformation in a fast-evolving information environment.

Over the course of two days, the forum will explore key issues in media operations, including new opportunities for growth and collaboration among Central Asian nations, the evolution of global media, the future information landscape, and the digital transformation of media in the age of artificial intelligence and big data.