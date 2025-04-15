China bans its airlines from purchasing Boeing aircraft

15 April 2025 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

As part of its ongoing trade conflict with the United States, the Chinese government has imposed a ban on its airlines from purchasing Boeing aircraft, as well as equipment and parts for these planes. This move comes as tensions between the two economic giants continue to escalate, Azernews reports.

The Chinese government is exploring ways to assist airlines that currently lease Boeing aircraft, including potential support for the 10 Boeing 737 Max planes that are scheduled for delivery to Chinese carriers. These aircraft are being prepared for integration into the fleets of local airlines, but their future remains uncertain given the current trade restrictions.

Earlier, the United States increased tariffs on Chinese goods by 145%, a significant escalation in the ongoing trade war. In retaliation, China raised tariffs on American products, including a notable increase from 84% to 125%, effective from April 12.

The Chinese government’s move to limit Boeing aircraft imports is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on American-made technology and promote domestic manufacturers, such as COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China). COMAC’s C919, a competitor to the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, is currently in development and could eventually challenge Boeing’s dominance in the Chinese market. While the C919 has yet to enter commercial service, the Chinese government’s push for greater self-reliance in aviation manufacturing could be a significant long-term shift in global aerospace dynamics.

China’s decision to suspend Boeing purchases adds pressure to the company’s already strained relationship with its largest international market. As Chinese airlines look to diversify their fleets, European and Russian aircraft manufacturers, including Airbus and Sukhoi, may see increased opportunities to expand their share in the Chinese market.