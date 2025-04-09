9 April 2025 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

The United States has reaffirmed its recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, reiterating a position first declared by President Donald Trump in 2020 during a call with His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Azernews reports.

This confirmation came during a high-level meeting in Washington between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita. Secretary Rubio stated unequivocally, “The United States recognizes Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.”

The recognition, formalized under Trump’s presidency through a presidential decree, has remained legally and politically binding. According to US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, Rubio emphasized that Washington views Morocco’s autonomy plan as “the only basis for a just and lasting solution,” describing it as serious, credible, and realistic.

“The United States supports genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as the only possible solution,” Rubio said, further urging all parties to begin negotiations “without delay and based solely on the Moroccan initiative.”

This latest statement underscores Washington’s enduring support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and comes at a time of deepening cooperation between Rabat and key international allies. The affirmation is also noteworthy for Azerbaijan, which views Morocco as a reliable partner sharing a principled stance on sovereignty and territorial integrity—values that form the bedrock of solidarity between the two nations.