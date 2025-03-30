Death toll rises to 17 in Thailand after Myanmar earthquake

30 March 2025 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll in the Thai capital of Bangkok from a powerful earthquake that hit neighboring Myanmar rose to 17, with 32 people injured and 83 others remaining missing, local authorities said on March 30, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), damage has been reported in 18 provinces across Thailand, impacting 420 homes, 48 temples, 76 hospitals, eight buildings, 23 schools, and 18 government offices.

The situation was under control and affected area assessments were underway, with the probability of aftershocks steadily decreasing, Phasakorn Boonyalak, director general of the DDPM, said in a statement.

Phasakorn noted that relevant agencies have been providing aid and assessing damage to facilitate assistance in accordance with applicable laws.

The department has also dispatched an Urban Search and Rescue team with specialized equipment from various disaster prevention and mitigation centers to Bangkok, the hardest-hit area, to aid in rescue efforts, he added.