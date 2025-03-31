Bayern Munich 3-2 St. Pauli: Sane double sends Bundesliga leaders six points clear

31 March 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Leroy Sane scored twice in the second half as Bayern Munich were made to work hard for their 3-2 win over St. Pauli in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Azernews reports citing BeInSports.

Harry Kane had also scored in the first half, and though the visitors showed signs of fight, including a 93rd-minute goal, Bayern were able to restore their six-point gap at the top of the table.

Leon Goretzka almost put the hosts ahead within two minutes, forcing Nikola Vasilj into a fine stop, though they had to hold on before taking a 17th-minute lead.

Kane tapped in from close range after meeting a Michael Olise cross, netting his 22nd goal of the season. He has now scored against all 19 clubs he has faced in the Bundesliga, the second-best all-time record behind retired Miroslav Klose (28).

St. Pauli, who had hit the crossbar through Jackson Irvine before Kane's opener, levelled 10 minutes later from Elias Saad's clever flick, giving Bayern a run for their money.

Bayern, who had not won their last two Bundesliga matches, regained the lead in the 53rd minute, with Olise putting in another superb cross for Sane to drill in.

Jamal Musiala saw his 69th-minute effort tipped onto the crossbar, but Sane did it better two minutes later, finishing off a quick move after a Kane cutback.

St. Pauli's Lars Ritzka unleashed an unstoppable shot in stoppage time to cut the deficit, but Alexander Blessin's side were unable to mount an unlikely late comeback.

Bayern are on 65 points, with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, winners 3-1 over Bochum on Friday, on 59. St. Pauli are in 15th place on 25.