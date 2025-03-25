25 March 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Germany is still counting on the deployment of American long-range missiles in 2026, which aligns with the logic of the national security strategy outlined in October 2023, Azernews reports.

At the same time, the United States is seeking to reduce its involvement in ensuring European security. The Bundestag has already acknowledged that Donald Trump may reconsider his decision on the missile deployment to avoid worsening relations with Russia. Experts also suggest that the growing rift between the United States and Europe could lead not only to the abandonment of the missile deployment in Europe but potentially even to the withdrawal of tactical nuclear weapons from Germany, as noted in the report.

"The decision to deploy conventional American long-range weapons systems in Germany is consistent with the national security strategy adopted by the federal government in October 2023 in response to the increased threat from Russia," the German diplomatic mission stated.

According to German diplomats, Russia has "long since" enhanced its military capabilities with long-range missiles and cruise missiles, both conventional and capable of carrying nuclear warheads. The Russian Federation "has clearly demonstrated its readiness to use armed force, disregarding international agreements," the German embassy emphasized.

The ongoing discussions about missile deployments and security in Europe are not only focused on military capabilities but also on the broader geopolitical landscape. With the rise of hybrid warfare tactics, cyber threats, and the expansion of China's influence in global affairs, NATO countries are rethinking defense strategies and their alliances. This evolving security environment might require Germany and the United States to re-evaluate their defense commitments, including the role of nuclear deterrence in Europe. Additionally, the potential withdrawal of tactical nuclear weapons from Germany could spark debates about the future of NATO’s nuclear posture and the role of European nations in ensuring their own security in an increasingly unpredictable world.