Middle East airlines set for major fleet expansion

20 March 2025 19:35 (UTC+04:00)
Middle East airlines set for major fleet expansion

The Middle East’s commercial airlines’ fleet will see a 5.1 percent compound annual growth rate from 2025 to 2035, above the 2.8 percent global average, according to a new forecast, Azernews reports, citing Arab News.

