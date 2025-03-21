Vatican develop video game for children

21 March 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Holy See has launched an educational video game for children, aiming to introduce them to the cultural and historical heritage of the Vatican, Azernews reports.

The Minecraft-based game, titled Peter is Here, allows young players to explore St. Peter's Basilica and learn about the rich history and artifacts within its surroundings. The game provides a unique, interactive way to engage children with the Christian world’s most iconic building.

This initiative comes at a time when children spend increasing amounts of time in front of screens, and Minecraft has become a major force in the gaming world. By leveraging the popularity of this widely-loved game, the Holy See hopes to engage a new generation with the treasures of the Vatican.

Peter is Here features a 3D recreation of St. Peter’s Basilica, the largest church in the world, including its stunning architecture, artworks, sculptures, and mosaics. Players can navigate the grand halls, learn about the historical significance of various objects, and even interact with important religious and cultural landmarks within the church.

By merging education with entertainment, the Vatican aims to spark interest in cultural preservation, religious history, and art, while making these topics accessible and engaging for younger audiences around the globe.