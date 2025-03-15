Tens of thousands rally in Seoul over impeachment of President Yun Seok-yol
Tens of thousands of people have gathered in Seoul, South Korea, to participate in rallies concerning the impeachment of President Yun Seok-yol, Azernews reports, citing local media.
The Candle Move protest movement organized a demonstration in front of the Constitutional Court building, with President Yun's opponents taking part.
Kim Min-un, one of the group's leaders, stated that the president "cannot be reinstated" due to his actions, including the short-term imposition of martial law in December, which he argues are damaging to the country's democracy.
Meanwhile, President Yun's supporters held a large-scale rally in the Gwanghwamun district, calling for his immediate reinstatement.
Police reported that approximately 35,000 people participated in the rally, and 3,600 officers were deployed to maintain order.
