Thursday March 13 2025

Global oil supplies increase by 240,000 barrels in February

13 March 2025 21:47 (UTC+04:00)
According to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) February oil market report, crude oil shipments from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) rose by approximately 40,000 barrels per day last month, reaching 27.46 million barrels per day, Azernews reports.

