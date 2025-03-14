Scientists find oldest human remains in Western Europe

14 March 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

ByAn international team of archaeologists, led by Spanish experts from the University of Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, has discovered the oldest human remains in Western Europe, Azernews reports.

The skulls, found in the Sima del Elefante cave in the Atapuerca Mountains in northern Spain, date back 1.4 million years.

Scientists have determined that the bones belong to an adult individual of the genus Homo, classifying it as a species of "Homo aff."

This groundbreaking discovery is said to significantly alter our understanding of ancient human migration. Previously, it was believed that the ancestors of Homo first arrived in Western Europe around 1.2 million years ago. However, new evidence indicates that Homo erectus or their close relatives lived in the region much earlier.

In addition to the human remains, animal bones and simple tools made from quartz, flint, and limestone were found in the cave. These findings suggest that early humans in the area were already utilizing basic tools, highlighting their ability to adapt to and interact with their environment.

Researchers believe that the Atapuerca Mountains, rich in natural resources, likely served as a crucial migration corridor for both humans and animals. The region's diverse landscape provided shelter, food, and materials for early humans, making it an essential part of their survival and migration patterns.

This discovery also offers new insights into the development of early human societies and their technological capabilities, showing that their cognitive and physical evolution might have been more advanced than previously thought. The Atapuerca site continues to offer valuable clues about the interactions between early humans and their environment, further enriching our understanding of human history.