Israel cuts electricity supply to Gaza

It is reported that the main electricity supply in Gaza is provided by generators, but for a week now the Strip has not received fuel to operate them.

According to the information, electricity supplied by Israel ensured the operation of a desalination plant in the central part of the enclave.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen has ordered to stop electricity supply to Gaza Strip, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

