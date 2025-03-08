Russia explains pension process for citizens living abroad

8 March 2025 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia (MFA) and the Russian Social Fund (RSF) have clarified the procedure for citizens who have moved abroad permanently to continue receiving their Russian pension, Azernews reports.

Retirees who have relocated to another country for permanent residence can continue to receive their Russian pension. To do so, an application must be submitted to the RSF. This can be done in person, through an RSF territorial office, at a multifunctional center (MFC), or via a representative on the "State Services" portal.

If the application was not submitted before departure, it can still be completed after leaving the country. In such cases, the application should be sent by post to the RSF territorial office or the RSF Department of Transfers and Social Security Integration. The application forms, along with the required documents, are available on the RSF website.

If copies of documents are submitted without the originals, their validity must be notarized.

Electronic services are available on the RSF website in the “Citizen’s Personal Account” section. These services allow users to get information about pension assignments and payments, as well as track the progress of the submitted documents.

For more detailed information, the RSF website provides additional resources.