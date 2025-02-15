North Korea committed to boosting defense

15 February 2025 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

The North Korean National Defense Ministry Policy Office reiterated on Saturday that his country will enhance its defense capabilities to be prepared in case of the United States and South Korea's "provocative attempts", Azernews reports.

"The DPRK's [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] bolstering of its self-defensive capabilities is an essential requirement for deterring rivals' ever-increasing various provocative attempts and ensuring the security of the state," the office's press statement read.

The remarks came amid a series of latest meetings between Washington DC and Seoul after US President Donald Trump's administration took over the White House.