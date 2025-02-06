Iran unveils its first warship with drones on board
By Alimat Aliyeva
Iran has unveiled a new warship, named the Shahid Bagheri, which is capable of carrying several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Azernews reports.
This warship not only transports drones but is also equipped with the necessary technology to control reconnaissance UAVs, enabling it to conduct surveillance and gather intelligence remotely.
One of the ship’s standout features is its remarkable ability to perform combat missions while covering a distance of up to 22,000 nautical miles in a single trip without the need for refueling. This extended operational range enhances its strategic capabilities, allowing it to remain deployed for prolonged periods without logistical support.
The Shahid Bagheri represents a significant advancement in Iran's naval capabilities, underscoring the country’s growing focus on incorporating advanced unmanned systems into its military operations. The ability to launch and control drones from a mobile platform like this warship provides Iran with new opportunities for both reconnaissance and potential strike missions, especially in regions where traditional bases may not be accessible.
This warship's ability to operate with such range and autonomy suggests that Iran is making considerable strides in expanding its military presence and influence in distant waters, which could have strategic implications for the region.
