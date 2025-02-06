Defense industry expands UAV exports with new products

6 February 2025 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Turkiye's defense industry continues to diversify and achieve remarkable success in the export of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with the introduction of new products. BMS Defense Technologies Inc. (BMS Defense) has emerged as a significant player, securing third place in the 2024 UAV Product Group Export rankings, following prominent manufacturers BAYKAR and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ). In the past year, BMS Defense increased its export destinations to 10 countries and aims to reach 15 countries by 2025.

BMS Defense received its award at the Global Strategies in Defense and Aerospace Industry Conference '25 held in Antalya, organized in collaboration with the Presidency of Defense Industries and the Defense and Aerospace Industry Exporters' Association.

The UAVs contributing to this success include AYBARS-2, a fixed-wing aircraft powered by a gasoline engine, capable of staying airborne for 7-8 hours and operating within a 100-kilometer radius. ORHUN and GÖKTUĞ are electric UAVs that can remain in the air for a minimum of 3 hours and operate within a 50-kilometer radius. BORAN-2, on the other hand, is one of the most effective attacks drones in its class, capable of carrying four 81-millimeter mortar rounds and delivering them within a range of 7-8 kilometers.

Cihangir Çilingir, Deputy General Manager responsible for Overseas Operations and Sales, highlighted the global interest in UAVs and their efforts to convert this interest into exports by leveraging their expertise in the defense and aerospace industry.

"In 2024, we delivered to four countries, including two in Africa and two in Asia. We also signed a kamikaze drone sales contract with a country in the Asia-Pacific region. By exporting to 10 countries in total, we further expanded our global market share," Çilingir stated.

He also noted that in addition to UAV deliveries, the company enhanced the effectiveness of their UAVs, which have a localization rate of over 60%, by creating integrated systems tailored to customer needs.

“We generated over 80% of our revenues from exports, positioning ourselves as a company entirely focused on exports. As a UAV manufacturer offering customized and configurable solutions, we make a difference in the industry by proposing systems configured to meet the specific needs of each customer," he added.

Bilal Işık, Chairman of BMS Defense, expressed that their activities would remain export-focused in 2025. He revealed plans to deliver to the 11th contracted country in the second quarter of 2025 and increase the number of export destinations to 15 countries this year.

"We are currently negotiating new exports with two different African countries. Alongside our export efforts, we are working to increase our production capacity. We plan to move to our new factory in the İvedik region in the second quarter of 2025. By consolidating our central office and production facilities under one roof, we aim to enhance our operational efficiency.

BMS Defense will continue to grow in the defense industry and represent Turkiye on the global stage with our innovative technologies and customizable solutions," he concluded.