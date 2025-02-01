US Administration may dismiss FBI employees linked to Trump investigations
The U.S. administration is considering the dismissal of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) employees who were involved in the investigation of President Donald Trump prior to his election, Azernews reports citing local media.
According to the information hundreds of FBI employees may be affected. This primarily involves agents who worked with special investigator Jack Smith, who investigated the 2021 Capitol riot and the issue of Trump’s possession of classified documents.
FBI headquarters in Washington has reportedly been instructed to submit documents related to these two investigations.
Experts from the Trump administration are expected to analyze the documents to identify the agents involved.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!