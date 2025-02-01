US Administration may dismiss FBI employees linked to Trump investigations

1 February 2025 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. administration is considering the dismissal of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) employees who were involved in the investigation of President Donald Trump prior to his election, Azernews reports citing local media.

According to the information hundreds of FBI employees may be affected. This primarily involves agents who worked with special investigator Jack Smith, who investigated the 2021 Capitol riot and the issue of Trump’s possession of classified documents.

FBI headquarters in Washington has reportedly been instructed to submit documents related to these two investigations.

Experts from the Trump administration are expected to analyze the documents to identify the agents involved.