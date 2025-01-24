Nominees for 2025 Academy Award announces

24 January 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles. Leading the pack with 13 nominations is the musical crime drama Emilia Perez, Azernews reports.

The Brazilian film I'm Still Here, which won the Golden Globe for Best Actress thanks to Fernanda Torres' powerful performance, received nominations for Best Picture, Best International Film, and Best Actress.

Ten films are nominated for Best Picture: Anora, Brutalist, Bob Dylan: Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, Substance, and Wicked: The Tale of the Witch of the West.

In the Best Actor category, the nominees are Adrian Brody (The Brutalist), Timothy Chalamet (Bob Dylan: Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice: The Rise of Trump). Among the Best Actress nominees are Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here), Demi Moore (Substance), Mikey Madison (Anora), Carla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez), and Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: The Tale of the Witch of the West).

In the Best Supporting Actor category, Anora star Kieran Culkin will compete with Edward Norton, Jeremy Strong, and Guy Pearce. For Best Supporting Actress, the nominees are Zoe Saldana, Isabella Rossellini, Ariana Grande, Monica Barbaro, and Felicity Jones.

The ceremony, hosted by Conan O'Brien, will take place on March 2 and will air on ABC.

This year's nominations reflect a diverse mix of genres and talent, highlighting films with strong performances and bold storytelling. Emilia Perez's dominant presence with 13 nominations is a testament to its creative direction and the impact of its musical elements in blending crime and drama. Meanwhile, I'm Still Here continues to generate buzz following its successful Golden Globe campaign, with Fernanda Torres' portrayal of a resilient woman navigating personal and social challenges resonating deeply with critics. With Wicked also in the mix, the continued success of musical adaptations on the big screen is further solidified. The ceremony is expected to be a star-studded event, with heightened anticipation for a few surprise wins given the competitive nature of this year’s nominees.