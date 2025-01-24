Azernews.Az

Friday January 24 2025

Climbing Mount Everest becomes incredibly expensive

24 January 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
Climbing Mount Everest becomes incredibly expensive

Climbing to the top of the world’s tallest mountain will become even more expensive starting in September, as Nepal plans to raise prices by 36 percent. During the peak season, instead of the current $11,000, climbers will now pay $15,000 for a permit, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more