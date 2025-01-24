Climbing Mount Everest becomes incredibly expensive

24 January 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Climbing to the top of the world’s tallest mountain will become even more expensive starting in September, as Nepal plans to raise prices by 36 percent. During the peak season, instead of the current $11,000, climbers will now pay $15,000 for a permit, Azernews reports.

