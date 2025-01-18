Dakar Rally: Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi takes maiden crown in cars
The 2025 Dakar Rally concluded on Friday, with Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al Rajhi in cars and Australia's Daniel Sanders in bikes being crowned champions, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.
Lucas Moraes in cars and Michael Docherty in bikes won the 61-kilometer 12th stage in Shubaytah.
South Africa's Henk Lategan (Toyota Gazoo) finished second in the general classification, while Sweden's Mattias Ekstrom of Ford M-Sport finished third.
Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah (Dacia Sandriders), the five-time champion of the Dakar Rally, finished the competition in 4th place.
- Sanders claims 1st Dakar Rally title in bikes
Australia's Daniel Sanders won the general classification for bikes, claiming his first Dakar Rally title.
On stage 12, South Africa's Michael Docherty finished on top in the bikes.
Spaniard Tosha Schareina from the Monster Energy Honda team finished second in the general classification, and his teammate Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren finished in third place and took place on the podium.
