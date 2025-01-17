Multilingual terminology dictionary of Hajj and Umrah launches in Saudi Arabia

17 January 2025 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

King Salman has released a multilingual dictionary of Hajj and Umrah terminology, Azernews reports.

The Saudi Arabian SPA news agency disseminated information about the initiative, stating that the dictionary aims to define terms related to the Hajj and Umrah ceremonies, raise global awareness, and facilitate communication between pilgrims from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

The multilingual dictionary includes terms in Arabic, English, Turkish, Urdu, Persian, French, and Malay.

This initiative is an important step in enhancing the pilgrimage experience for millions of Muslims around the world. By providing clear, accessible definitions of key terms, the dictionary ensures that pilgrims can better understand the rituals and practices associated with Hajj and Umrah, fostering a more inclusive and smooth experience. This effort also reflects Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment to improving services for pilgrims and promoting interfaith communication. Moreover, the availability of the dictionary in multiple languages underscores the kingdom's recognition of the global nature of Islam and its dedication to supporting diverse Muslim communities.