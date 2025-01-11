Azernews.Az

11 January 2025
China's 2024 data market transaction volume tops 160 billion yuan

The transaction volume of China's data market is estimated to have topped 160 billion yuan (about 22.26 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024, up more than 30 percent year on year, according to the National Data Administration, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

