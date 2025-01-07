China launches test satellite into orbit for refueling

7 January 2025 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has launched a test satellite into orbit for refueling, Azernews reports.

The Shijian-25 test satellite was launched at 4:00 a.m. local time aboard the Long March-3B rocket.

According to the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the developer of the Shijian-25, the satellite will be used to test advanced refueling technologies aimed at extending its service life.

This satellite launch marks a significant step in China’s efforts to advance satellite maintenance and refueling capabilities, a critical technology for long-term space missions.

In-space refueling could allow satellites to operate longer without the need for costly replacements, reducing space debris and providing more sustainable space exploration solutions.