Historic agreement reached with Mongolia on export of Kazakh satellite

30 October 2024 21:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan and Mongolia have signed an investment agreement on the joint development of a system of Earth remote sensing satellites, Azernews reports.

Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, the project involves the development of a satellite for Mongolia.

Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Jaslan Madiyev said that this is the first export of a satellite in the country's history, fully developed by Kazakhstani engineers.

"The satellite will be adapted to the needs of Mongolia, which will strengthen the regional satellite infrastructure and highlight Kazakhstan's growing potential in space technology," he said.

The agreement provides for independent control of the satellite by each country, which will provide both countries with access to up-to-date data for monitoring natural resources and agricultural development.

Remote sensing technologies will make it possible to effectively monitor the state of the soil, manage water resources and analyze environmental changes.

The project will be implemented on the basis of the Kazakhstan National Space Center with the participation of Mongolian specialists.

