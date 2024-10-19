UNDP and OPHI Report: 1.1 billion people worldwide living in Poverty

19 October 2024 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

Experts from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) have conducted an extensive assessment of global poverty, Azernews reports.

According to their study, published on the official OPHI website, an alarming 1.1 billion people around the world are living in poverty.

The report reveals that approximately 40% of those living in poverty—about 455 million individuals—reside in countries beset by conflict, instability, or low levels of peace. It emphasizes that poverty levels are significantly elevated in conflict-affected regions, where more than one in three individuals (34.8%) are classified as poor, compared to just one in nine (10.9%) in more stable nations, as reported by the Uppsala Conflict Data Program.

Additionally, the study highlights that over half of the 1.1 billion impoverished individuals are children under the age of 18, totaling 584 million. The report further underscores a severe lack of basic necessities among the poor, with 828 million lacking access to sanitation, 886 million without adequate housing, and 998 million without fuel for cooking.

---

