Kazakhstan approved roadmap for development of petrochemical industry until 2031

14 October 2024 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Government of Kazakhstan has approved the Roadmap for the development of the petrochemical industry for 2024-2030, developed by the Ministry of Energy of the country, Azernews reports.

The purpose of the document is to develop the petrochemical industry and promote the implementation of projects in this area.

As part of the implementation of the provisions of the roadmap, it is provided: increase in the volume of production of petrochemical products from 357.8 thousand tons in 2023 to 1.8 million tons by 2030; provision of ongoing and new projects in the petrochemical industry with the necessary raw materials;the implementation of six projects involving investments in the amount of 14.7 billion US dollars, the creation of about 3.5 thousand permanent and 16 thousand temporary jobs;construction of the necessary infrastructure on the territory of the SEZ "NINT" for petrochemical projects, provision of sales markets and stimulation of domestic consumption of products of the petrochemical industry;creating conditions for the development of the industry by improving the scientific base, human capital, as well as the adoption of appropriate regulatory and technical documents.

