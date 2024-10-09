EU freezes financial aid and visa liberalisation for Georgia

9 October 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The European Parliament launched discussions on Georgia yesterday with Josep Borrell, the head of the European Union's foreign policy department, to address the decline of democracy in the country.

Azernews reports, citing Georgian media outlets that seven draft resolutions have been prepared on this topic. The debate and voting on the resolutions are expected to conclude today.

The draft resolution authors call on the European Union to freeze funding for the Georgian government and impose sanctions on government officials, specifically targeting Bidzina Ivanishvili.

The issue of suspending visa liberalization was also included in the draft resolution. As per the proposal from the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR Group), the suspension of the visa liberalization agreement with Georgia should only be considered after personal sanctions are imposed on members of the ruling party.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz