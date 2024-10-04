New Caledonian Support Front for Political Prisoners makes statement

4 October 2024 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

The New Caledonian Support Front for Political Prisoners has issued a statement.

According to Azernews, the statement reads:

As a continuation of the various solidarity actions in support of the activists imprisoned in the French colony and in response to the series of interrogations that began on September 20, 2024 at the Lyon Court, to the brothers and sisters of New Caledonian Political Prisoners who expressed solidarity in various cities of France, Catalonia, the Pacific Ocean as well as the Antilles Support Front expresses its gratitude.

Our collective highly appreciates the important work done by the "Kanak Solidarity" collective and the French Kanak movement within the framework of efforts to raise awareness and organize information spaces over the course of several months.

In particular, we would like to thank Solidarita Association and EH Bai for their important support in establishing our work, as well as the Baku Initiative Group for their support to the families of political prisoners.

Further to the background of the event, the French overseas territory of New Caledonia, which had been under an increasingly tense situation for several months, has been overwhelmed by riots since Monday, May 13.

This wave of unrest erupted just as the Assemblée Nationale was about to vote on a constitutional amendment to reform the archipelago's electorate, which was strongly opposed by the territory's pro-independence camp.

A state of emergency was declared on the territory on May 15, after three days of violence that left five people dead, including two gendarmes, and hundreds injured. Below are some explanations to help our readers understand the complex reasons behind this conflagration.

