Unknown persons break into Jordanian Embassy in France
Unknown persons entered the Jordanian embassy in France, located in the prestigious Noyi-sur-Seine commune of Paris, the capital of France, Azernews reports, citing the French publication.
It was noted that among the stolen items may be a computer containing confidential information, a watch worth about 15,000 euros, and the keys to the Jordanian ambassador Lina al-Hadid's apartment.
The Prosecutor's Office does not confirm the information about the stolen property based on the conditions of confidentiality.
According to the newspaper, a criminal case has been opened concerning the incident.
