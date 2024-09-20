Chinese envoy emphasizes importance of US-China relations at Vision China Event

20 September 2024 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Finding a path for cooperation between China and the United States is essential for both nations and the international community, according to Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng.

Speaking at the Vision China event in New York, Xie highlighted the past 50 years of China-US relations as crucial for global peace and prosperity, Azernews reports.

Xie called for a forward-looking approach, stating that the next 50 years will be critical for international relations. The event, co-hosted by China Daily and the Bank of China, gathered over 200 attendees to explore the historical context and future vision of Sino-US ties.

Qu Yingpu, publisher of China Daily, echoed Xie's sentiments, stressing that managing China-US relations well is vital despite current challenges. He pointed to the need for grassroots connections and mutual understanding as foundations for cooperation.

Xie cautioned against viewing each other as adversaries, warning that such a mindset would be a significant misjudgment. He underscored the importance of respecting China's red lines, particularly regarding Taiwan, to maintain stability in the relationship.

The event featured stories of friendship between Americans and China, showcasing the enduring connections that continue to thrive amid political tensions. Participants emphasized the importance of sharing these narratives with US audiences to foster understanding and collaboration.

