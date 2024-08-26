Indonesia and United States launched joint military exercises on cybersecurity

26 August 2024 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Indonesian and United States military personnel have launched the annual Super Garuda Shield military exercises, during which the focus will be on developing cybersecurity skills, Azernews reports.

According to the publication, the exercises started at the naval base in Surabaya in the eastern part of the island of Java.

Military personnel from nine other countries, including Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and France, are taking part in them, and 12 countries have joined them as observers.

The newspaper quotes a statement by a representative of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, according to which the purpose of the maneuvers is to "work out concepts for ensuring cybersecurity in offensive and defensive operations."

As Nikkei Asia notes, the idea of holding such exercises is due to the growth of cyber threats in the region.

So, in June of this year, a cyberattack on a government data center affected the work of 44 Indonesian institutions, including the Ministry of Immigration Supervision.

The maneuvers will last until September 6.

---

