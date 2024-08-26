North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered to increase production of drones

26 August 2024 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chairman of the state Affairs of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, took part in the drone test and outlined a new direction for infrastructure development, Azernews reports.

"Kim Jong-un got acquainted with unmanned aerial vehicles being developed at the Research Institute of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles of the Academy of Defense Construction. Unmanned aerial vehicles used in various strike zones are designed to attack arbitrary enemy targets on land and at sea," KCNA said in a statement.

The agency claims that the drone tests were completely successful.

Kim Jong-un also pointed out the need to expand the production of reconnaissance and multi-purpose attack drones, and various kamikaze UAVs, as well as surface drones, in order to equip the Korean People's Army (KPA) with them as soon as possible.

