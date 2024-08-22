Turkish Health Minister provides update on monkeypox situation in country

22 August 2024 22:51 (UTC+04:00)

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu confirmed that monkeypox has not been detected in Turkiye and reassured the public that there is currently no need for additional precautions. Speaking during the Anatolian Conversations program of the Anatolian Broadcasters Federation, Memişoğlu explained the measures being taken in response to the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a state of emergency regarding monkeypox and advised countries to implement their own precautionary measures. In response, Turkiye has convened a Scientific Committee and published a guide detailing information about the disease and recommended actions in case of an outbreak. The Ministry of Health is on alert and has plans in place for vaccination and testing if necessary.

Memişoğlu noted that monkeypox is transmitted through contact, not respiratory droplets, and emphasized that current information suggests it is unlikely to cause an epidemic or pandemic similar to COVID-19. He highlighted that while the disease may appear occasionally, it is not expected to result in a widespread outbreak.

Addressing concerns about the virus's similarity to smallpox, Memişoğlu explained that while smallpox vaccines were discontinued after 1980 following WHO recommendations, the smallpox vaccine may offer some protection against monkeypox. Scientists are evaluating the current effectiveness of these vaccines against new strains of the virus.

The Minister reassured that Turkiye has the capacity to conduct PCR tests for existing strains and produce test kits for new ones if needed. Turkiye, having become one of the seven countries capable of producing COVID-19 vaccines, has the expertise to produce vaccines for other diseases as well.

Regarding border precautions, Memişoğlu mentioned that while the virus may not show symptoms immediately, customs officials are being extra vigilant to identify potential cases. However, he emphasized that no special restrictions or additional measures are being imposed at this time.

The Minister urged the public to remain calm, affirming that healthcare professionals are prepared to handle any potential cases effectively.

When asked about hospital density, Minister Memişoğlu noted that in 2002, the average number of times a citizen interacted with the health system was twice a year, while the OECD average was 6 and the European Union (EU) average was 5.8. He pointed out that, although the OECD and EU averages remain the same, Turkiye's average has risen to 11.2 interactions per year. “We have reached a point where we interact with the health system almost twice as much as the OECD and EU averages. Access to healthcare professionals has become much easier. A significant portion of these interactions occurs at education and research hospitals. As a society, we rely more heavily on the 3rd step of care. We need to change this habit. This requires systematic regulation and increased social awareness. We are using family medicine for prescriptions, but family medicine is intended for primary care.”

Memişoğlu emphasized the need to strengthen and utilize family medicine more effectively. “We can manage the treatment of diseases that do not require hospital visits through family medicine. Society should also demand this. We value this effort. It is essential to apply the right treatment at the right place and time. Our goal is to integrate the 1st and 2nd steps of care with the 3rd step. We will ensure their connection and conduct awareness campaigns on this issue. While we are not considering restrictions at the moment, we will introduce them after strengthening and expanding family medicine. In the interim, we will provide incentives, recognition, and rewards for both patients and healthcare providers. We believe that those who misuse the system, such as visiting multiple specialists unnecessarily, will face consequences.”

Minister Memişoğlu highlighted improvements in appointment adherence and increased approval requests. He noted that the number of patient visits in 2018 was 30 percent lower compared to 2023. “We have started seeing more patients. In 2023, we recorded 990.6 million health system visits. We need to optimize this. Alongside integrating the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd steps, we also need to reduce unnecessary tests, medications, and imaging requests. We must prioritize effective treatment over mere visits. We will transition to a ‘Result-Value’ based system, focusing on solving patients’ problems in one place rather than encouraging multiple visits. There is a crucial relational aspect between doctors and patients that needs improvement. We must ensure that doctors feel valued and supported, which in turn will enhance patient satisfaction and treatment outcomes. A system where trust is lacking between doctors and patients cannot succeed.”

