Japan wants to clean up the Fukushima nuclear power plant

By Alimat Aliyeva

In the coming days, the probe will be sent inside the Fukushima reactor destroyed by the tsunami, Azernews reports.

The goal is to take a sample of nuclear fuel residues. It will take more than a week to send the robotic probe to the reactor and back. The goal is to determine the radiation level inside the reactor.

TEPCO, which operates the nuclear power plant, reported that there are more than 800 tons of radioactive waste inside the reactors that failed during the tsunami. After analyzing the samples, a decision will be made on the safe disposal of the reactors.

Since the radioactive background inside the reactors is very high, special robots have been prepared to enter it. According to experts, it will take several decades to eliminate the consequences of the accident at the station.

It should be noted that on March 11, 2011, as a result of the tsunami, the cooling system of the Fukushima nuclear power plant failed and 3 of the 6 reactors melted down. This is considered the largest nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl disaster.

