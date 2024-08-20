Construction of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan causes public concern and criticism

20 August 2024 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The final public hearings on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan were held in Astana, before that they were held in other major cities of the country, Azernews reports.

One of the participants stressed that the construction of a nuclear power plant carries not only environmental, technological and financial risks, but can also become the subject of military blackmail.

Her point of view was supported by other participants in the hearings, among whom was economist Daniyar Kaliev, who recalled the examples of the Zaporozhye NPP in Ukraine, the Fukushima accident and the Chernobyl disaster, which, according to him, should serve as a warning for Kazakhstan. Kaliyev also noted that nuclear generation is already outdated, while the world is actively switching to renewable energy sources (RES), the share of which is growing rapidly.

It was also announced at the hearing that the construction and operation of nuclear power plants can significantly hit the pockets of Kazakhstanis, as well as raise issues of nuclear waste disposal.

The Ministry of Energy has previously raised the issue of electricity shortages during peak hours, which, according to the government, makes it necessary to build a nuclear power plant.

Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev stated that there is a shortage of electricity in Kazakhstan during peak hours : "We have to buy electric energy from the Russian Federation. 280 million kWh have been purchased since the beginning of the year. It is cheap at night, and correspondingly more expensive during peak hours, so we have to buy at a high price," he explained.

Following the results of the hearings, which were attended by industry experts and residents of the capital, the date of the referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan will be determined.

---

