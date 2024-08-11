Garakhan Yagubov honored at Marneuli event organized by Center for Development and Education

11 August 2024 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting was held with Garakhan Yagubov, President of the "Union of Poets and Writers of World Azerbaijanis" and Doctor of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, organized by the "Center for Development and Education" in Marneuli, Georgia, Azernews reports.

Guests from Baku, Marneuli, Bolnisi, and Dmanisi, including intellectuals, young poets and writers, teachers, and enthusiasts, attended the event.

Emin Ahmadov, Head of the "Development and Education Center," spoke about the aims and objectives of the meeting.

Professor Mahmud Kamaloglu provided extensive information about Garakhan Yagubov to the participants.

Marneuli Mayor Kanan Omarov and former Georgian Parliament Deputy Ruslan Hajiyev highlighted the progress made in cultural development and emphasized the importance of holding similar events in other regions.

Garakhan Yagubov expressed his gratitude to the organizers and praised their efforts to strengthen the unity of Azerbaijanis worldwide.

At the end of the event, honorary titles and diplomas were awarded by the "Union of Poets and Writers of World Azerbaijanis."

