Over 420 arrested in UK as anti-immigrant riots sweep the nation

6 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The United Kingdom finds itself gripped by a wave of unrest, with more than 420 people arrested since the beginning of widespread disturbances, Azernews reports, citing the Times.

The protests, which have at times escalated into violent clashes with police and instances of looting, have been ongoing for nearly a week.

The catalyst for the unrest was the tragic killing of three children in the town of Southport, followed by rumors circulating about the identity of the attacker. Axel Rudakubana, a 17-year-old of Rwandan descent whose family had fled to Britain to escape genocide, was arrested in connection with the knife attack that claimed the lives of three young girls and injured eight others during a children's dance workshop. A yoga teacher and a staff member at the venue also suffered serious injuries.

In the wake of the incident, protesters have called on British authorities to curb what they perceive as uncontrolled immigration into the country. The situation has become so severe that some MPs are urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to interrupt the parliamentary recess and convene an emergency session to address the crisis. However, the government has thus far resisted such demands.

On August 5, a meeting of the government's emergency Cobra committee is scheduled to take place, focusing on the issue of the ongoing riots.