Treacherous coup attempt: JULY 15, 2016

15 July 2024 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Prof Fahrettin Altun

On the night of July 15, 2016, a treacherous coup attempt was carried out, aiming to overthrow the democratically elected government of Türkiye. The Fetullahist Terrorist Organisation's coup attempt began with the blockade of bridges in Istanbul and tanks taking to the streets.

Many state institutions and organisations, notably the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, the Presidential Complex and Ankara Provincial Directorate of Police, were bombed. It was soon realised that the incident was not an independent case but a coordinated action.

FETO's coup units organised an attack aimed at assassinating our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Our people took to the squares to defend their democracy upon the call of our president, broadcast on national television. Millions of our citizens fought against the putschist terrorist organisation throughout the night.

The Turkish Armed Forces, the Turkish National Police, and our nation, steadfast in its democracy, suppressed the treacherous coup attempt on the morning of July 16 and apprehended its plotters. On the night of July 15, heroes such as Martyr Ömer Halisdemir, who resisted at the cost of his life to defend the Special Forces Command and neutralised the general who was part of the coup's brain trust, stood as a barrier against the coup plotters. Our citizens managed to neutralise the coup plotters who intended to take their lives on the blocked Bosphorus Bridge, at the risk of losing their lives as martyrs. This event is one of the historic moments when the unity and determination of our nation were tested.

From the initial moments of the coup attempt, the Turkish government took action to restore order and bring the perpetrators to justice. In the statements made by our President and state officials during this process, it was revealed that the coup attempt was carried out by an illegal group that had infiltrated the Turkish Armed Forces outside the control of the command staff.

It is now certain that FETO was behind the coup attempt. It was revealed that the organization's ringleader, who lives in the United States, carried out this treacherous conduct through his parallel organisation within the state.

The victory was hailed as one of the noblest resistances not just in Türkiye but also in the history of democracy around the world.

Türkiye, which continues its struggle today, expects solidarity from friendly and allied countries, especially in the extradition of FETO fugitives and ringleaders who have fled abroad. While many countries in the international community have expressed solidarity and support for Türkiye, some of our partner's responses to the coup attempt have been inadequate.

Türkiye was also dissatisfied with how the coup attempt was reported in these countries' media. Internationally responsible Western media outlets attempted to simplify the events of July 15. They reported the bloody coup attempt against our country's democracy using the awful phrase "a fight between two factions."

After the terrible coup attempt on July 15, despite several attempts for the extradition of the ringleader of the organization based in Pennsylvania, no constructive answer has been obtained from our partner, the United States. This attitude in reaction to a threat to our democracy has upset us.

We are aware that FETO continues to operate in many different geographies, including in our allied countries. We will continue to battle this terrorist organization in all areas, as it endangers the security of not only Türkiye but also all of the countries in which it operates.

As a country that has further strengthened its democratic institutions after the treacherous coup attempt, we will continue our fight against the terrorist organization, which aims at the lives of our citizens and the independence of our country in every field.

We will continue to honour the memories of our citizens who died on that terrible night by preserving Türkiye's freedom and future.

Fahrettin Altun is the Presidency's Head of Communications of the Republic of Türkiye.

---

