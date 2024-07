15 July 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Pakistan.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center has released information about this.

The epicenter of the tremors is located 137 km west of the city of Dera Ghazi Khan, which has a population of 236 thousand people, at a depth of 10 km.

There are no reports of casualties or damage.

