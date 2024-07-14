Gordion and Aslanhane Mosque granted UNESCO World Heritage status in Turkiye

14 July 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The ancient city of Gordion and Aslanhane Mosque in Ankara have been granted UNESCO World Heritage certificates, Azernews reports citing report on the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality's announcement.

Mayor Mansur Yavas accepted the certificates for Gordion ancient city and Aslanhane Mosque's inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage Permanent List from Prof. M. Ocal Oguz, president of the Executive Board of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO.

These designations recognize Gordion and Aslanhane Mosque as cultural and natural assets of global significance, highlighting their importance for humanity's heritage.

Gordion marks Ankara's first UNESCO World Heritage site and Turkiye's 20th overall, while Aslanhane Mosque, dating back to the 13th century and constructed from wooden materials, is the second cultural treasure from the capital to receive this prestigious recognition.

The decision to inscribe these landmarks on the UNESCO World Heritage List was finalized during the Extended 45th Session of the World Heritage Committee held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in September 2023.

