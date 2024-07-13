UK confirms use of its base in Cyprus by US aircraft

13 July 2024 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

The Cypriot government stated it is not in a position to comment on the operations of third countries, following reports that US aircraft are using the British bases on the island to transport weapons and ammunition to Israel amidst the Gaza war, Azernews reports.

The UK government confirmed the landing of US aircraft at the Sovereign Base Area.

According to a report by Declassified UK, since the beginning of the Gaza bombings, the US Air Force has been using unmarked C-295 and CN-235 planes to fly from Britain’s RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus to Tel Aviv, Israel. Declassified’s investigations revealed that 18 such aircraft have made trips from RAF Akrotiri to Tel Aviv since October 7.

When asked whether the Cypriot government was informed about the use of British bases on the island by US aircraft, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis replied, “Contacts and communication between the Cypriot Government and the UK regarding actions at the British bases take place within the framework defined by the Treaty of Establishment and its accompanying documents.”

“The Cypriot Government is not in a position to comment on the operations of third countries.”

