Data on a long-range missile developed by Japan has leaked to the network

12 July 2024 21:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Data, including photographs, about a new long-range missile being developed by the Japanese Ministry of Defense, has leaked online, Azernews reports.

According to the publication, information about the characteristics of the rocket and several pictures were posted for a small group of users of the Discord platform. It is emphasized that with a high degree of probability these data relate to a new long-range missile being developed by the Japanese Ministry of Defense, which is an improved version of the Type-12 missile in service with the Japanese Armed Forces. It is assumed that the messages were left by a serviceman of the country's Air Self-Defense Forces who had access to relevant information. It is also reported that during 2023, he posted other information in the Discord group that may have a secret status - by now all these messages have already been deleted.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense and law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.

On December 16, 2022, the Japanese government approved a new national security strategy. In particular, it indicates Japan's right to launch counterstrikes against targets on the territory of a potential enemy. At the same time, the document emphasizes that preemptive strikes are not allowed. The strategy also assumes an increase in military spending by 2027 by almost half, to 2% of GDP. To acquire the potential for a retaliatory strike, the Japanese government plans to increase the range of Type-12 missiles it has in service, develop its own hypersonic weapons and purchase American Tomahawk cruise missiles.

---

