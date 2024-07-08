Turkiye launches first national communications satellite into space at night

8 July 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The first Turkish national communications satellite Turksat 6A will be sent and launched into space this night, July 9 at 00:20 Turkish time, Azernews reports.

The launch will be carried out from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida (USA). The launch will be broadcast live.

Turksat 6A will be launched into orbit by a Falcon 9 launch vehicle.

After the launch of the satellite, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address the people.

It should be noted that the Turksat 6A satellite was sent to the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in the US state of Florida on June 4. The analysis of the Turksat 6A satellite was carried out at the Space Systems Integration and Testing Center (USET)

TÜBITAK Uzay, as well as C2TECH, ASELSAN, and TUSAS companies participated in the construction of the satellite. The satellite will expand the audience coverage of Turkish satellites from 3.5 billion to 5 billion people in Turkiye, Europe and South Asia.

