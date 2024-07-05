Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan creating cooperation mechanism with NATO

5 July 2024 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Governments of Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan are consulting with the NATO leadership on the creation of a permanent cooperation structure between the four countries and the North Atlantic Alliance, Azernews reports.

According to her, high-ranking representatives of the four countries, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yun Seok-yeon, will take part in the NATO summit to be held next week in Washington.

It is assumed that a separate meeting of the "quartet" will be held on the sidelines of this meeting to discuss the issue of strengthening the system of regular contacts and cooperation with the North Atlantic Alliance. According to the newspaper, US President Joe Biden may take part in this meeting for a short time.

Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan have the status of permanent partners of NATO, they have representative offices in Brussels at the headquarters of the alliance. The armed forces of individual NATO countries have recently been regularly participating in joint military exercises, in particular with Australia and Japan, in the Asia-Pacific region.

---

