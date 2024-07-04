Akkuyu NPP project reaches its crucial stage

4 July 2024 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Denis Sezemin, Construction, and Production Organization Director of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) ASH, stated that the localization volume in the Akkuyu NPP project has reached $7.7 billion.

Sezemin made these remarks while speaking with an AA reporter during the 6th Nuclear Power Plants Fair and 10th Nuclear Power Plants Summit (NPPES-2024). He emphasized that according to the intergovernmental agreement between Turkey and Russia regarding the Akkuyu NPP project, the first power unit is scheduled for commissioning by 2025, following the receipt of all necessary licenses and permits.

"We have reached a crucial stage in the project where all stakeholders are working together to finalize all required tasks before commissioning," Sezemin noted.

Safety remains a top priority in the project, according to Sezemin.

"This includes not only construction safety but also ensuring timely supply from all project participants to safely commission the power unit," he added.

Sezemin highlighted challenges with equipment supply, particularly from Siemens. "Despite readiness since July last year, some equipment, such as the 'switchgear plant equipment', has not been delivered from Germany to the site," he explained. As a result, re-ordering from China was necessary in January this year to maintain the project schedule.

Sezemin underscored the ongoing efforts to commission all four power units simultaneously at Akkuyu NPP, involving the preparation and operation of 560 buildings and structures. He indicated that construction and installation work on the first power unit is nearing completion, with testing phases expected to begin by year-end.

Regarding localization efforts, Sezemin reiterated the project's commitment to sourcing 40% of goods and services locally, highlighting the significant contributions of Turkish companies both on-site and off-site.

"The Akkuyu NPP project presents a significant opportunity for domestic suppliers, fostering their involvement in various capacities," Sezemin concluded.

