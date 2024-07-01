South Korea reports on unsuccessful launch of ballistic missile by DPRK

1 July 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

One of the missiles launched by the DPRK could have failed and fallen in the country, Azernews reports.

According to Lee Song-jung, a representative of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean Armed Forces, the missile may have failed at the beginning of the flight and its debris could have fallen on the territory of North Korea. According to him, there is a possibility that she flew towards Pyongyang.

On June 30, it was reported that the DPRK launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan.

At the end of May, North Korean Deputy Defense Minister Kim Gang Il said that the country's armed forces intend to take measures in response to the violation of the DPRK's maritime border and the intensification of aerial reconnaissance by South Korea and the United States.

