Fiji Airways recognized as best airline in Pacific region

26 June 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Fiji Airways was named the best airline in Australia and the Pacific region for the second time in a row at the Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards ceremony held in London, Azernews reports.

The global ranking of Fiji Airlines among the top 100 airlines has risen from 15th place in 2023 to 14th place in 2024.

It is worth noting that the winner of the competition was determined based on a survey of satisfaction of travelers from all over the world. 350 airlines participated in the final results.

